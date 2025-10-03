Iowa’s craft breweries seeing sales flatten out

Iowa Brewers Guild executive director Noreen Otto says sales in the industry have stalled as traffic at breweries has slowed.

“You know, we’re seeing just less socialization across the board really throughout all generations. People just really aren’t coming out and sharing a drink together, which is concerning,” she says. Otto says brewers are the only ones seeing flat numbers. “Summer used to be this huge booming time and every patio was full, and you know we’ve just seen that change a little bit,” Otto says. “So great crowds and great traffic and lots of enthusiasm for our industry, but maybe not in the huge numbers and it’s not just craft brewing. We’re hearing that kind of across hospitality and events.”

Otto says people are not planning ahead as much and they’re seeing more last minute ticket purchases for events. They are trying to adapt with new creative events at tap rooms. “Things like silent book clubs, and painting parties, trivia nights. But also more non alcoholic beverage options, more ABV (alcohol by volume) options than ever. So the laagers that are just like a four and a half five percent, we’re seeing really diverse flavors,” according to Otto.

Otto says one of the things they are emphasizing is the breweries add to the local economy. “Whether the brewery is in downtown Des Moines or out in one of our amazing rural communities, when you buy an Iowa craft-made beer, the economic impact is really felt here in the community,” Otto says. “A lot of our breweries participate in community events. You know, we just had a brewery up in Le Mars, Iowa raised a couple of thousand dollars for their local Rotary. She says other breweries have given micro grants for neighborhood improvements.

Otto says it’s good for everyone’s mental health. to get back out in our communities. “We think it’s pretty important to come out and share a drink with people, share a water with people, share a, beverage, come and sit next to people. That level of socialization is really important and it’s missing more and more from American life, she says.

Otto says the COVID epidemic exacerbated what has been a trend toward more isolation from others.