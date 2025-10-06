Woman accused of setting a fire at Davenport convenience store

A woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly setting a fire at a Davenport convenience store.

The Davenport Fire Department reports they were called out to a fire burning near the storage cage for propane tanks outside a Kwik Star. A witness had used a fire extinguisher to put out most of the fire by the time firefighters arrived. Davenport police say it looked as though the fire was intentionally set, and a woman who fit the description of a suspect had returned to the scene.

Police say 57-year-old Deanne Chanee threatened officers with a knife and tried to set gas pumps on fire before they arrested her. Chanee is charged with first-degree arson, assault on a police officer, criminal mischief, interference with a weapon, and interference with official acts.