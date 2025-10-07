Everyone encouraged to participate in ‘Shop Iowa Day’ Wednesday

The Iowa Economic Development Authority is promoting this Wednesday as “Shop Iowa Day.”

The promotion is designed to bringing together small businesses and communities statewide for a single day dedicated to local shopping and hometown pride. The online marketplace, ShopIowa.com, spotlights a wide range of products from clothing to home decor offered by Iowa entrepreneurs, makers and small business owners.

While the website is always available, Shop Iowa Day deals include 30% off all purchases sitewide, a $5 gift card for every $25 gift card purchased, free shipping on some items, and a shot at a $250 Shop Iowa.com shopping spree.

Merchants from all 99 counties are featured on the site.