AAA Study: road rage is rising, and how Iowans can avoid it

A road rage incident in eastern Iowa’s Linn County over the weekend ended with one of the drivers jailed on a charge of attempted murder. A new AAA study finds road rage is becoming more frequent, more aggressive and — it’s contagious.

Brian Ortner, a spokesman for AAA-Iowa, says the report found exposure to aggressive driving fuels more aggression behind the wheel.

“Ninety-six-percent of drivers do admit to driving aggressively in the past year,” Ortner says. “Motivators for that are, getting to the destination faster, or to avoid a perceived danger. Eleven percent of folks admitted to engaging in violent actions, such as intentionally bumping into another car or confronting another driver, and that number alone is too high.”

The survey of licensed drivers found virtually every one admitted to things like red-light running, speeding, tailgating, honking, or cutting off other vehicles, during the past year. It also reveals a self-perpetuating cycle: the more drivers encounter hostility on the road, the more likely they are to respond in kind.

“The top offenders, our findings are, the motorists under the age of 60 and those with higher household incomes of $100,000 or more,” Ortner says. “And while men and women are equally likely to drive aggressively, men are significantly more prone to escalating to violent driving behaviors on the road.”

How can you avoid road rage? The study found that even the calmest drivers can get drawn into a incident after a single hostile incident.

“When you encounter the situation of aggressive driving, the reaction can be the same, so if you focus on staying calm, avoid eye contact, gestures, or responding. That can help you,” Ortner says. “Give the space. If you’re remaining as a safe driver on the road, let them pass, keep your distance, and if you feel you’re in danger, protect yourself, call 911 or go to a public place.”

Compared with 2016, the report found incidents of cutting off other vehicles is up 67%, while honking out of anger is up 47%. On the plus side, tailgating is down 24% and yelling at other drivers is down 17%.

