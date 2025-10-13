NWS cropland danger index ‘high’ in about half of Iowa

The National Weather Service says there’s a high risk of cropland fires in all or parts of over 50 Iowa counties this afternoon through sunrise tomorrow.

A combine was destroyed and 12 acres of corn stalks burned in northwest Iowa yesterday before fire crews from Cherokee and Larrabee were able to stop a field fire. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says recent weather conditions have been difficult. “Ninety degree temperatures, low humidities and 25, 30, 35 mile an hour wind gusts,” Naig said. “That’s a recipe for a field fire.”

Safety experts recommend that farmers do frequent weather checks while harvesting and periodically use an air compressor or leaf blower when the machine is off and cooled down to remove dirt, dust, chaff and other accumulate plant residue. Naig said having a fire plan is important, too, because acting quickly is key when a spark ignites a field fire. “What piece of equipment is already hooked on or what would you hook on? Who would you call?…Being aware of that machine and what smells hot, what looks wrong, where might you throw a spark? Those are just the types of things that you’ve got to be very, very mindful of,” Naig said.

Temperatures have been cooler today, though, and there’s a chance for sprinkles in parts of the state overnight, with a better chance for rain on Wednesday.

(Additional reporting by Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)