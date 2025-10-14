Sioux City school board hires law firm to investigate employee

The Sioux City School Board has voted to hire a Cedar Rapids law firm to conduct an investigation of a school employee without revealing the name of the employee or the reason for the investigation.

The item was on the consent agenda, but was moved to the regular agenda, and during public comments Kristi Macanamy spoke. “This is unprecedented. I can’t remember a time when this has happened in the past and been posted in consent agenda as it was tonight,” she says.

After discussion, board member Jan George said he requested the item be put on the agenda. “This is the best way that gives everyone protection in a safe environment,” he says. “And I know you guys want to know all the dirty details, but that’s not going to happen. That protects everyone, and that’s all I can tell you.”

The move to hire the law firm for the investigation passed 4-1 with one member abstaining. The cost of hiring the investigator was not revealed, but the agenda item says the cost will be paid from the district’s general fund.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)