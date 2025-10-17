Fifth Democrat enters race in Iowa’s 2nd congressional district

A Democrat from Boone in central Iowa has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for Iowa’s open U.S. House seat in northeast Iowa.

Guy Morgan said while he doesn’t live in the second district, he has family ties in the area and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa. The U.S. Constitution does not require U.S. House candidates to live in the district they’d representing, but they must be a resident of the state they’d represent.

Morgan intends to run an environmentally focused campaign. “I would like dramatically more extreme punishments for environmental disasters that were intentionally caused,” Morgan said, “when a company just like 3M decides to poison the waterways in order to save money.”

In 2023, 3M agreed to pay over $10 billion to settle lawsuits filed by public drinking water systems contaminated with so-called “forever chemicals” used in products like the foams used to fight fires.

Morgan is the fifth Democrat to announce they’d seek the seat currently held by Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, who is running for the U.S. Senate in 2026.

(Reporting by James Kelley, Iowa Public Radio; additional reporting by Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson.)