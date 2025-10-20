Woman killed in eastern Iowa crash involving school bus

The Iowa State Patrol has released the name of an eastern Iowa woman who died after her vehicle was rear-ended by a school bus.

The patrol’s accident report indicates at about 1:45 Friday afternoon, 37-year-old Crystal Offerman of Vinton was stopped on Highway 218, waiting to turn when her Jeep was rear ended by a Vinton-Shellsburg school bus. The collision forced Offerman’s Jeep into oncoming traffic and it crashed head-on with a SUV.

The six students on the bus, the bus driver and the driver of the third vehicle involved in the accident were not injured.