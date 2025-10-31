Southwest Iowa girl jumps from moving car to escape alleged kidnapper

A Creston man is jailed on kidnapping, robbery and other charges after an incident Wednesday night.

According to Creston Police, authorities responded around 10:30 p.m.

A Union County sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene to find a juvenile female who said she had jumped from a moving vehicle, and who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

She was treated at the scene and at the Creston hospital.

The juvenile said she jumped from the vehicle to escape an assault by the driver, who was identified as 21-year-old Jayden Peavler of Creston.

The victim said she had met with Peavler regarding the sale of a personal item when he allegedly attempted to forcibly take it from her. When the juvenile attempted to contact law enforcement, Peavler allegedly assaulted her and accelerated the vehicle as she tried to exit.

An investigation resulted in Peavler’s arrest Thursday morning. He faces felony charges that include kidnapping, robbery, and assault while participating in a felony.

(Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)