Top U.S. House Republican endorses two Iowa congressional candidates

Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer, the third-ranking Republican in the U.S. House, has endorsed two Iowa congressional candidates.

Emmer is backing Chris McGowan, one of five Republicans running in the fourth district, where Congressman Randy Feenstra is not seeking reelection. Emmer has also endorsed Joe Mitchell of Clear Lake, one of the Republicans running in the second district, currently represented by Ashley Hinson, who’s running for the U.S. Senate.

Last month, Emmer campaigned in Coralville for first district Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks. “You win elections with the right candidate with the right message and, for our House seats, that message is different depending on the district,” Emmer said. “Remember, we’ve got 435 pieces of geography across the country. Each one has its own set of demographics.”

Emmer has cautioned Iowa Republicans not to rest on their laurels and he points to the 2018 election, which resulted in a Iowa congressional delegation evenly split between Republicans and Democrats.

Emmer, whose title is House Majority Whip, issued a written statement yesterday calling McGowan a “veteran, business leader, and devoted family man” who “embodies the values…that define Iowa’s 4th District.”

In a statement released today on the Iowa’s second district primary, Emmer said “if House Republicans are going to stay in the majority,” they need “bold conservative candidates like Joe Mitchell…who will fight for America First policies.”