Iowa’s ice anglers welcome the weekend’s frigid forecast

When the forecast calls for wind chills of 30-below, many Iowans will shudder, but others will jump for joy as it’ll mean more opportunities for cold-weather sports like ice fishing.

Scott Grummer is a fisheries biologist for the Iowa DNR at Clear Lake, and he’s also an ice fisherman. Grummer says the frigid forecast for this weekend should bring some areas of Iowa a much-needed chill-down.

“The southeast part of the state has very little ice right now, zero to three inches, where as you progress up to the north-central, northwest part of the state, we’re seeing five to eight inches of ice up here,” Grummer says. “It’s usable with caution in probably the northern half of the state, and it looks like the southern half of the state could use a little more cold temps.”

The DNR recommends at least four inches of clear ice for fishing, at least five to seven inches for snowmobiles and ATVs, and larger off-road utility vehicles should wait for seven or more inches of clear ice.

You might expect that all of the snow we’re getting is good for making ice, but Grummer says that’s not necessarily the case.

“Snow acts as kind of an insulating blanket, and if you get into areas that have had snowfall and especially some snow that has sat on the ice or near the bank,” he says, “a lot of times the ice will be thicker or non-existent under some of those deeper snow depths.” You always need to be cautious on the ice but especially in those areas.

No ice is 100-percent safe, Grummer says, and new ice is usually stronger than old ice. River ice is 15-percent weaker than lake ice, while Grummer says ice with a bluish color is safer than clear ice. He says people who love to fish don’t get to do so year-round in a state like Iowa, unless they learn the art of ice fishing.

“If you’re an angler, it definitely allows you to get out in months that most people have the gear stored away, waiting for warm weather in April and May,” Grummer says. “As an angler, it just opens up the rest of the calendar to angling opportunities. You can walk out and fish spots that maybe you couldn’t if you’re a shore angler through the open water season.”

In addition to ice fishing, other Iowans who adore the downshift in temperatures include those who go snowmobiling, ice skating and fat-tire bike riding.