Iowa reaches settlement with Menards home improvement store

Attorney General Brenna Bird says Iowa is part of a multistate settlement with the home improvement chain Menards.

A statement from the Attorney General says the settlement resolves 2020 claims the company incorrectly marketed its 11% rebate program. Menards has agreed to clearly communicate the rebate limitations, and to let customers have one year from the purchase of an item to apply for the rebate.

Menards has also agreed to update their online rebate tracker information within 48 hours of the application and include updates on how returns will impact a rebate. Iowa is receiving nearly $447,000 from the settlement. The Attorney General’s office did not answer a request from Radio Iowa about where the settlement funds will go.

Attorney’s General from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, and South Dakota also joined in the settlement.