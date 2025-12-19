Thousands of Christmas lights set to music in Iowa family’s outdoor display

An Iowa family’s popular Christmas light display features over 200,000 lights this year and is set to music.

Roxie Lueders said her family’s “Ridiculous Christmas Lights” display near Lake Park is computerized, so the lights flash in time to the music. “We’ve had a lot of people tell us that, ‘I came and watching them when I was a kid and now I’m bringing my own kids,'” Lueder said. “We never really gave it a thought that we’ve been doing it that many years, but our kids grew up watching them and we just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger, and now it’s become a tradition.”

There’s no charge to visit. People who drive by can tune their vehicle’s radio to 97.5 FM to hear the music. “Every year we change up some of the songs,” Lueders said. “Our music is piped through a FM transmitter into people’s cars and then the lights dance to that song, so it’s computer controlled and my husband does all the computer programming on it.”

The elaborate display — which the family has dubbed “ridiculous” — is along the rural road that runs by the Lueders’ acreage, which is about three miles northwest of Lake Park. The lights and music are on from 5:30 to 10:30 every night from now until New Year’s Eve. Lueder says they once had a family from Australia that was driving on a nearby highway follow the lights and visit the display.

Find the address for the “Lueders Ridiculous Christmas Lights” here.

(By Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)