Ventura firefighter struck at accident scene on Highway 18

A Ventura firefighter was struck and injured by a vehicle that was traveling through a crash scene just west of the intersection of US Highway 18 and North Main Street in Ventura last night.

The Clear Lake Police Department says shortly after 5 p.m. Clear Lake police and the Ventura Fire Department were dispatched to a personal injury crash and while first responders were managing the scene and Clear Lake officers were investigating the crash, the firefighter was struck. The vehicle that hit the firefighter continued to travel through the original crash scene before being stopped by a Clear Lake police officer.

The firefighter, whose name is not being released at this time, was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. US Highway 18 was closed down for a short period of time. The Iowa State Patrol is handling the crash investigation involving the firefighter. Both crashes remain under investigation to determine their cause and if impairment played a role in either accident.

(Reporting by Bob Fisher, KGLO, Mason City)