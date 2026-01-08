Record $36.6 million in claims from Great Iowa Treasure Hunt in 2025

Individuals and businesses claimed a record amount of unclaimed property through the “Great Iowa Treasure Hunt” last year.

Iowa financial institutions turn over things like the contents of safety deposit boxes or dormant bank accounts when they cannot find the owners. The state is currently holding $648 million dollars’ worth of unclaimed property, all of it listed on the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt website.

During calendar year 2025, over 53,000 claims were made through that website — and State Treasurer Roby Smith says over $36.6 million in unclaimed property was distributed to its rightful owners. That surpassed the previous record — set the year before in 2024. “We have all time record amounts for the State of Iowa,” Smith said, “and I’m proud of it.”

Businesses turn over things like utility refunds or paychecks when they can’t find a forwarding address. Smith’s office estimates one out of seven Iowans would find unclaimed property if they log onto the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt’s website.