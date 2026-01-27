Ankeny man avoids jail time after running through flock of geese

An Ankeny man will serve six-months probation for running over a Canadian goose on a local street.

Court documents show 82-year-old Joseph Lamb stopped on State Street at 6:30 in the morning June 10th to let a flock of nine geese cross the roadway. He accelerated into the geese once they got in front of his vehicle.

One of the geese died after being hit. Geese are protected by Migratory Bird Treaty Act and Lamb was fined $2,000 along with the probation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Lamb could have been sentenced up to 6 months in jail and fined $15,000 for killing a protected bird.