Sheriff investigating suspicious fires in Onawa

The Monona County Sheriff is investigating three suspicious fires in Onawa this week.

The latest fire destroyed the historic grandstand area at the Monona County Fairgrounds Wednesday evening. There were fires a couple of hours apart Monday in two unoccupied buildings that were a few blocks apart. Investigators are asking for anyone who may have seen something suspicious in those areas between 6 and 8:30 p-m, or who has cameras near there, to contact the sheriff’s office.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)