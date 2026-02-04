Senator Grassley discusses alleged fraud in Minnesota

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley talked about the alleged fraud in Minnesota today during a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Grassley, a Republican, says what happened in Minnesota involves billions of dollars and is as bad as it gets. “It’s deplorable that fraudsters would target programs designed to help Americans struggling to take care of their children and families,” he says. Grassley says it’s also deplorable that the Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s administration allegedly retaliated against whistleblowers who tried to expose this fraud.

“If true, such retaliation can’t go unpunished,” Grassley says. He says whistleblowers are the greatest asset and ally in uncovering large-scale fraud schemes like these, and Congress, federal agencies and state agencies must protect these whistleblowers, and the executive branch must hold criminals fully accountable to the law.