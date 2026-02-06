Windschitl ends campaign for Iowa’s 4th district seat

The former Iowa House Majority Leader has ended his campaign for Iowa’s fourth district congressional seat.

In a written statement released this afternoon, Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley said it wasn’t an easy decision, but “after recent developments in the race,” it become clear that staying in would not be the best way to serve the party’s goals or to serve the people of the district. President Trump endorsed another candidate in the race yesterday and late this afternoon Windschitl joined Trump in endorsing Chris McGowan. McGowan is the president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

Iowa’s fourth district seat is currently held by Republican Randy Feenstra, who is running for governor. Ryan Rhodes of Ames, the founder of the Iowa Tea Party, and software consultant Christian Schlaefer, a farmer from Lakota, have been campaigning for the seat.

Windschitl was first elected to the Iowa House in 2006 when he was 22 years old and he plans to complete his 10th term in the Iowa House, which ends in early 2027.

Three candidates are running in the Democratic Party’s Primary in the fourth congressional district. They are Ashley WolfTournabane of Storm Lake, Stephanie Steiner of Sutherland and Dave Dawson of Lawton.