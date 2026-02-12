Iowa Natural Resource Commission passes increase in hunting, fishing fees

The Iowa Natural Resource Commission approved a proposal to raise hunting and fishing fees at its meeting today. Commission chair Tom Prickett says he is elated to finally see the issue move forward.

“I know we’ve had a lot of good discussion and comments from the public about that. I think it is well overdue and needed,” he says. The fees have not been raised since 2019 and commissioners have pushed for several years to get the increase.

Prickett says they got a lot of public input supporting the move to provide more dollars to the Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund. “I think it will be nominal for the user, but will benefit the trust fund and Iowa’s natural resources greatly,” he says. Commissioner K.R. Buck also praised the move. “Once again, I want to thank the staff, the commissioners and the groups that spokes up for the fee increase. It was a proud moment for all of us and that was dear to our heart. The users spoke up this time,” he says.

Some of the changes include raising the cost of an annual fishing license $1 to $21, a three-year fishing license goes up $3 to $63. A hunting license increases $1 to $21.

The Natural Resource Commission action allows the rules to move to a public hearing before final approval. That public hearing will be held on March 24th from 1-2 p-m at the Department of Natural Resources office. Written comments must be submitted no later than 4:30 p-m on March 24.