‘Outsiders’ actress hopes to have cheering section for Iowa shows

The touring Broadway production of “The Outsiders” will make one stop in Iowa, opening this week in Des Moines.

Actress Emma Hearn, who has family ties in Iowa, portrays Cherry Valance in the show which won the Tony Award for Best Musical.

The coming-of-age story is based on a best-selling 1967 novel that was also a hit movie in 1983 with an ensemble cast. Hearn says it’s a timeless tale of class division that remains very relevant to today’s audiences.

“That’s something we experience to this day is class divides and certainly coming of age, so it’s told through pretty extraordinary events, as told in the book and the movie. Everything you know and love from both of those are all in the musical. And now it’s just elevated with folk Americana music by Jamestown Revival and some pretty epic choreography and staging, so it really just elevates the story you know and love.”

Hearn made her Broadway debut in the musical “Diana” and also toured nationally with “Cats.” She says this role in “The Outsiders” brought her some welcome challenges — and rewards.

“It’s very physically sustainable in a way that I found really challenging with shows like ‘Cats’ and ‘Diana!’ You know, in ‘Cats,’ it’s such a physically demanding role and in ‘The Outsiders,’ I’m one of the very few women in the show, and all of the guys have to do all the hard work,” Hearn says, laughing. “I’m glad to get to do something that is easier on my body eight times a week, that’s for sure, and a story I really love telling.”

The Pennsylvania native went to college in Texas and lives in New York, but she’s spent many summers and holidays in Iowa. Hearn’s mother lives in Cedar Rapids along with her grandparents, while a raft of cousins and other relatives are all Iowans, so she’s expecting a sizeable cheering section.

“Oh, yeah, we go a few times a year at least, and our relatives would come out and visit us out east as well,” Hearn says. “I’ve spent a lot of time in Iowa throughout my childhood and adulthood, so it’ll be fun. I’m a little nervous. I haven’t had that many people at once at the show, but it’ll be so fun.”

After being on tour with the theater company for many months, Hearn says she’s looking forward to seeing familiar faces in the audience — and after the show.

“So much of why I love coming to Iowa is because of family. So I’m just really excited to get to spend some time with them,” Hearn says. “Being out on the road for a year, it’s hard to, obviously, take time off and get to see family, so anytime I can be in a city or a state that is within driving distance to them, I love getting to see them.”

“The Outsiders” runs tomorrow through Sunday at the Des Moines Civic Center.

Hear Matt Kelley’s full interview with Emma Hearn below: