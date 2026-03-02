Three adults found dead in Mason City house

Authorities plan to release more details later today after three people were found dead in a house in Mason City on Saturday.

Mason City Police Chief Mike McKelvey says shortly before 5 o’clock Saturday afternoon, emergency responders were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of South Adams following a report that multiple individuals were found unresponsive inside the home.

On arrival, personnel from the Mason City Police and Fire Departments entered the residence and located three deceased adults.

McKelvey said there were no signs of foul play or a struggle.

He said no additional information was going to be released until today to ensure proper notifications and investigative steps were completed.

(Bob Fisher, KGLO, Mason City)