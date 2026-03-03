Iowa State eliminating women’s gymnastics

The Iowa State University Athletics Department will discontinue its women’s gymnastics program and replace it with another sport that provides equal or additional participation opportunities for women, ISU Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard announced today. ISU canceled the remainder of the season back in early February.

“The decision to suspend the season resulted from a series of complex internal conflicts between individual teammates, coaching staff members, and parents, Said Pollard. These conflicts created unreconcilable differences that not only prevented our team from competing, but they also prevented team members from carrying on their daily activities, including practice. In the end, suspending the remainder of the season was the only viable alternative after in-depth conversations with the student-athletes, coaching and support staff members.”

Scholarship commitments will be honored for any women’s gymnast who elects to remain at ISU to complete their degree program and they will continue to be afforded access to all departmental services available to Cyclone student-athletes through the duration of their undergraduate academic career.