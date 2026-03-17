The Family Leader endorses Steen in Iowa governor’s race

A Christian conservative group that’s influential in Iowa Republican Party politics is endorsing Adam Steen’s bid for governor.

The Family Leader’s CEO Bob Vander Plaats already gave Steen his personal endorsement and now the group will ramp up its fundraising for an effort to boost Steen’s name recognition, as he faces four other Republican candidates in the June 2 Primary. “Not only do we believe Adam’s the best qualified, we also believe he’s in the best position to win the governorship and take the baton from Kim Reynolds and keep Iowa moving forward,” Vander Plaats said during a news conference at the Iowa Capitol.

In 2020, Vander Plaats endorsed Randy Feenstra’s bid for a U.S. House seat, but Vander Plaats today said Feenstra, the current fundraising leader in the Republican Party’s 2026 race for governor, would lose to Democrat Rob Sand in November. “Our history in Iowa shows and proves that we do not elect congressmen to be governor of Iowa,” Vander Plaats says. “We could ask Congressman Fred Grandy. We could ask Congressman Jim Lightfoot who gave us Tom Vilsack and we could ask Congressman Jim Nussle who gave us Chet Culver.”

Vander Plaats, who ran for governor twice, was Nussle’s lieuenant governor running mate in 2006. Vander Plaats today told reporters he knew at the time Nussle wouldn’t win because Culver was able to make the race Iowa versus D.C. “When you look across the country, there’s a lot of things that divide and people are looking to put the blame on somebody and I believe Randy Feenstra is going to carry that bag,” Vander Plaats said, “and when Rob Sand makes him carry that bag, Rod Sand will be your next governor.”

The Primary Election is in 77 days.