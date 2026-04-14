8th graders may be able to play Iowa high school sports

A bill that could pave the way for eighth graders to participate in all high school sports is on its way to the governor.

“Currently eighth graders can play baseball and softball in the summer,” Representative Henry Stone, a Republican from Forest City, said last week.

The bill, approved by the Senate today, directs the Iowa Department of Education to consult with Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union and come up with rules for determining how moving eighth graders into fall, winter and spring sports could work.

Senator Mike Zimmer of De Witt, a retired teacher and coach, opposes the move. “If any public school in Iowa is having trouble filling a roster, they can enter into a sharing arrangement with the neighboring school. We’ve been doing it for years,” Zimmer said. “Bringing up eighth graders, 13 year olds, to be competing with 18 and 19 year olds, I’m trying to figure out why would we be doing this.” Zimmer said while it could help eighth graders ease into the transition to high school and keep their grades up in order to remain eligible to play, there’s a greater risk of injury when competing against older, bigger students with better skills.

Senator Tom Shipley, a Republican from Nodaway who voted for the bill, said he doesn’t necessarily disagree with Zimmer’s sentiments. “However, I think we can let the administrators, coaches and particularly the parents figure out whether this is the right thing to do for these kids,” Shipley said.

The bill’s original aim is to reduce the time a student who transfers to another school via open enrollment has to sit out before they can participate in varsity sports. Under current law, they are to sit out for 90 consecutive school days. The bill changes that to 140 calendar days. “The need for this comes from the fact that a number of schools are moving to a four day week,” Shipley said, “and the 90 consecutive days of enrollment makes it more difficult for students to participate.”

If the governor signs the bill into law, the new policy on students who switch schools through open enrollment would take effect August 1. The policy on eighth graders potential participation in high school sports could take effect on August 1, too, if rules are in place. Thirteen states currently allow eighth graders to compete at the high school level during the school year.