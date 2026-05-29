‘Common Defense’ group endorses Wahls in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race

A veterans group called “Common Defense” has endorsed U-S Senate candidate Zach Wahls, a Democrat from Coralville.

“We are national grassroots organization of progressive veterans and military families representing over 500,000 members across the country and a then few thousand here (in Iowa), trying to make sure we can get Zach across the finish line,” said Jacob Thomas, an Air Force veteran from Minnesota who is a spokesman for the group.

Josh Turek, Wahls’ opponent in the Democratic Primary, has been endorsed by a different veterans organization. The VoteVets political action committee has run millions of dollars worth of pro-Turek ads in Iowa and Wahls has suggested the group is linked to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. “When it comes to winning in November it’s going to be a lot easier to win with a candidate who is not beholden to Democrats in Washington, D.C., or to Donald Trump for that matter,” Wahls said, “and I’m the only person in this race who can say that, Democrat or Republican.” President Trump endorsed Republican front-runner Ashley Hinson a few hours after she launched her campaign for the U.S. Senate last September.

Wahls and Thomas met with a small group of veterans in Des Moines last night to discuss staffing and wait times in the V.A. medical system as well as ending the war with Iran.