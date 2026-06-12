GOP governor candidate Lahn picks eastern Iowa farmer as running mate

The Des Moines Register is reporting Zach Lahn, the Republican candidate for governor, has chosen an eastern Iowa farmer as his pick for lieutenant governor.

Derek Wulf is a farmer and rancher from Hudson. He raises cattle, hogs, corn, soybeans and hay and has been elected to two terms in the Iowa House.

Wulf has an animal science degree from Iowa State. He worked for Cargill for 15 years as a swine nutrition and production specialist, including two years traveling to Southeast Asia, Latin America and Europe.

Wulf will be formally nominated to be the Iowa Republican Party’s nominee for lieutenant governor tomorrow at the party’s state convention.

Both major party nominees for governor have chosen farmers as running mates. Democrat Rob Sand announced on Monday that western Iowa farmer Dan Muhlbauer, a Crawford County supervisor, would be his running mate.