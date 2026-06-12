Trump says he didn’t get proper info before Feenstra endorsement

President Trump is expressing regrets about endorsing Congressman Randy Feenstra in the Republican governor’s race.

“The man running against him was all Trump,” the president said.

Zach Lahn finished just 1625 votes ahead of Feenstra to win the Republican Primary for governor this month. A reporter asked Trump if he regrets endorsing Feenstra.

“The only one out of hundreds of races, hundreds. I’m glad she brought it up,” Trump said. “…Had I been given the proper information, which I don’t think I was, I probably would have endorsed the other person, but — or not endorsed at all, but I would have endorsed the other person. The other person was much more Trump than Randy.”

Trump did not say Lahn’s name during the brief exchange. Trump endorsed Feenstra two weeks ago, a few days before the June 2 Primary.