UI Greek lit expert thrilled to see ‘Odyssey’ film spotlight ancient poem

The big budget Hollywood adaptation of Homer’s epic poem “The Odyssey” will be released in movie theaters next week, and a University of Iowa scholar says while the story was written some 2,700 years ago, it still feels strikingly modern.

Celsiana Warwick, a professor in the UI Department of Classics, says the 12,000-line poem remains one of the most influential pieces of writing in history, but for Iowans who haven’t read it, don’t stress.

“They should just go watch the movie, and then if they like it, I would absolutely recommend that they read ‘The Odyssey.'” Warwick says. “(Director) Christopher Nolan, I’m sure, has designed the movie for people who have no idea what the poem is about, but I really hope it brings more exposure to the poem itself.”

It’s a story of adventure, the relationships between husbands and wives, parents and children, loss and reunion, all things that still resonate. At its core, “The Odyssey” is about a guy who just wants to get home to his family, which Warwick says is incredibly timeless. It also shows the family’s perspective of what it’s like to lose that husband and father to war for 20 years.

“His son is trying to be like, ‘What am I without my father? How can I be a man without my father?’ The relationship between the mother and the adult son, there’s conflict there as he’s growing up,” Warwick says. “These are all things that people still deal with today.”

The epics of “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey” tell the story of the Trojan War and the hero, Odysseus, and his journey to get home to Ithaca. Emily Wilson, the first woman to translate the 8th century B.C. Greek text into English, spoke at the UI in March. There are multiple translations of the book available and Warwick notes it may be difficult to chose one.

“Everyone wants something different from a translation. Some people want it to feel more contemporary. Other people would prefer that it be more poetic,” Warwick says. “I do think Emily Wilson’s translation is good because it’s very accessible, but some people might like something else. I recommend just go to the bookstore, look at all the Odysseys that are lined up there next to each other, and see which one feels right for you.”

The movie version is due for release July 17th and will feature an ensemble cast, with stars including Matt Damon as Odysseus and Anne Hathaway as his wife, Penelope. The director, Nolan, won the Academy Award for Best Directing for “Oppenheimer” in 2024. If the movie’s a box office flop, it could reflect poorly on the poem, but Warwick is thrilled with the buzz so far, and can’t wait to see the story on the silver screen.

“I’m pleased that ‘The Odyssey’ is getting all of this press because I love this poem so much. I think anything that’s going to encourage interest in it or get other people to read it is great,” Warwick says. “That said, I’m sure that there will be some things that I find questionable about the movie. It is getting really good reviews, so I hope it’s good.”

Warwick’s new book, “Gendered Voices in the Iliad,” is scheduled to be published by Oxford University Press next month.