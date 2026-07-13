‘Corn sweat’ could make Iowa hot and sticky soon as temperatures ramp up

A steamy summer week is ahead as forecasters say most of Iowa will see high temperatures in the low 90s today (Monday), with highs creeping up over the next several days, and Friday may be the hottest day of the week.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Fowle says today will be a little hotter than yesterday, but it won’t be unbearably hot, not yet at least.

“It’s going to keep warming up. We’re going to keep gaining a couple degrees and we’re going to be in the low 90s by Tuesday,” Fowle says, “and then as we get into Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, we’re expecting actual air temperatures in the middle 90s and we could get some heat indices nearing that triple digit mark once again.”

Fowle says today’s heat will be more of a dry heat, but it will eventually get more humid, making it feel even hotter and muggier.

“As we get a little bit later in the week, we could continue to add a little bit of moisture. One of the things we’re watching really carefully is, now it’s the crops, right? We talk about that vapotranspiration. It’s kind of the fancy term for corn sweat. So that’s when the corn matures and it tassels, it puts some of that water vapor back into the air, and that’s what can increase the humidity a little bit.”

As yet, Iowa is under -no- heat advisories or warnings, but Fowle says that could change later in the week.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City contributed to this story.)