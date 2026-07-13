Iowa program that helps ex-cons will relocate to expand services

A central Iowa nonprofit that helps former inmates overcome challenges like homelessness and addiction is moving from Indianola to Des Moines in order to more than double its capacity and expand its array of services.

Derek Johnson, with Harvest Academy, says state data shows Iowa would need to build three new prisons to meet capacity demands, and their goal is to keep participants out of jail.

“We know that that model and that system doesn’t work,” Johnson says. “People don’t leave prison better humans and better individuals. So, our goal is like, ‘Hey, send them to Harvest Academy, let us take them for a little bit, let us try and help them.'”

Johnson says the current location can only house about 20 people.

“We are relocating up here into Des Moines where we will be able to serve, our first two houses, we’re going to be able to serve up to 50 men,” he says.

The campus will have more residential housing, a community center and workforce training to help men recently released from jail to develop better habits and life skills.

Harvest broke ground on the first phase of construction last week.

(By Maura Curran, Iowa Public Radio)