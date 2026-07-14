Donors are needed as blood supplies in Iowa are critically low

The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency appeal for blood donors in Iowa. Spokesman Josh Murray says several factors are coming together to form a perfect storm — and a critical shortage of the life-giving fluid.

“In summer, we always see a drop anyway, people are busy, there’s lots of going on, travels,” Murray says. “Our supply dropped nearly 25% in the month of June, which is concerning, and on top of that, we’re seeing distribution to hospitals increase really over 3,500 more units per week than we expected.”

The shortage is across the board and Murray says all blood types are needed.

“The most serious ones we’re looking at right now are O positive and B negative, but I do say that with caution because I don’t want someone who’s thinking, “Oh, that’s not one of my blood types, so I don’t need to go.’ We do need all blood types,” Murray says. “We hope everyone considers donating, but definitely type O positive and type B negative are the ones we are seeing a bigger shortage of right now.”

As an additional incentive, Murray says Iowans who donate a pint on or before July 31st will get a bonus.

“We got a good deal with Fandango, where everyone who comes in now through the end of the month will get a Fandango movie ticket,” Murray says. “It’s good for all Fandango movie theaters. So that’s up to a $15 ticket price. So you’ll get that e-mail to you after you show up to your drive.”

Donating a pint of blood won’t take much time out of your schedule, and every donation has the potential to help save multiple lives.

“Donating itself takes really 8 to 10 minutes. That’s the quick part. We have to get your health history and get some vitals taken and get you some water and juice afterwards, usually 45 minutes to an hour total,” Murray says. “Hopefully people can find time maybe even at the lunch hour on their way home from work or find a way to make it work. That’d be great.”

To make an appointment or find a blood drive near you, visit redcross.org.