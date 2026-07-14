Iowa’s U.S. Senators eulogize the late SC Senator Lindsey Graham

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says the late South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham was an influential lawmaker who also had a knack for injecting levity even during tense moments.

“Senator Graham was a very forceful and quick witted presence in every room that he entered,” Grassley said.

An initial report from the D.C. Medical Examiner indicates Graham likely died this past weekend from a tear in his aorta. Grassley and Graham, both Republicans, served together on the Senate Judiciary and Budget Committees for decades. “He was a coveted ally on legislation and as chairman of those committees he was always fair,” Grassley said, “and he was always productive.”

Grassley posted a message on social media Sunday, saying he was shocked to learn of the 71-year-old Graham had died. On Monday, Grassley described Graham as a national figure and a national security hawk. “Before he passed, he was in Ukraine meeting with Zelensky,” Grassley said, “and he was announcing that he was going to move forward some very important legislation putting addition sanctions on Russia because of their invasion of Ukraine.”

Grassley suggested the Senate should quickly pass that legislation to show its appreciation for Graham. “He spoke his mind as we all know,” Grassley said. “And we all know he had the capability and the desire to work across the aisle.”

Grassley, the Senate president pro tem, convened the Senate yesterday afternoon and delivered the first speech on the Senate floor since Graham’s death. “A few feet from right here is the Senate cloakroom, frequently Senator Graham would hold court there,” the 92 year old Grassley said. “…He was making every senator laugh, no matter what the challenge we were dealing with on that particular day.”

Grassley revealed he was often the butt of one of Graham’s jokes. “Senator Graham loved to tell people how frugal I was and if I were ever to open my billfold, dust and moss would come out of it,” Grassley said.

Iowa’s other U.S. Senator, Joni Ernst, said she’s “stunned and deeply saddened” by Graham’s death. Ernst called Graham “a bold leader whose influence will be felt for generations.”