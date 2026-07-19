Passenger killed, four injured when SUV struck by train in western Iowa

A woman was killed and four other people were injured when a SUV was struck by a train early Sunday morning in a small town about eight miles from Denison.

The crash happened at a railroad crossing on Highway 30, in Arion, at about one a.m. Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol’s accident report indicates the 22-year-old man who was driving, a five-year-old passenger and the three other adults in the vehicle were all taken to the hospital in Denison for treatment, then two of the adults were flown to an Omaha hospital and the five year old was taken by ambulance to the Omaha Children’s Hospital.

The Patrol said 24-year-old passenger Sandra Factor Pano of Omaha died from her injuries. The Patrol also listed Omaha as the home address for all the others in the vehicle.