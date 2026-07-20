That ‘explosive’ intestinal sickness is in Iowa, but it’s not considered an outbreak

Iowa is among at least 34 states where cases of a parasitic illness are being reported that causes severe intestinal distress, what some are calling explosive diarrhea.

State health officials confirm 112 cases of cyclosporiasis in Iowa this year, which is up from 57 cases reported statewide at this same time a year ago.

Pharmacist Sayo Weihs says over-the-counter treatments are available but they may -not- be very effective in treating this infection.

“Anti-diarrheal, unfortunately, just the only thing it does is stop the diarrhea,” Weihs says. “It does not stop the parasite from getting out of your body.”

Investigators suspect contaminated lettuce and pre-packaged salad greens were the source of the national outbreak, which has sickened as many as 7,000 people across the U.S.

The symptoms can last several weeks and may lead to serious health troubles. Weihs says Iowans who think they have this illness should see a doctor and get the proper meds prescribed.

“There are actually several treatments available,” she says, “and so it’s something that can be treated, if tested and appropriately identified.”

People are urged to take precautions with fresh produce by thoroughly washing it before eating it, even if its label says it’s pre-washed.