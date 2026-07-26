Cruz says Iowa a battleground in high stakes midterms

Texas Senator Ted Cruz says Iowa is a battleground for the entire country and voters here may decide whether Republicans retain control of the U.S. House and Senate in 2027.

Cruz spoke Friday night at a fundraiser for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird. “I feel confident that I’m not the only person in this room who’s worried about the midterms,” Cruz said. “These midterm elections are the most consequential midterm elections I’ve ever seen in my lifetime.”

Republicans currently hold all the seats in Iowa’s congressional delegation, but in 2018 — in the middle of President Trump’s first term — Democrats won three of the four U.S. House seats in Iowa. Cruz said Democrats are targeting those three races again, along with Iowa’s U.S. Senate race. “Their base is energized, they’re angry, they’re mad at the president, they’re showing up and giving money, they’re going to show up and vote,” Cruz said. “And there is a danger that conservatives and just common sense Iowans stay home.”

Cruz said the Republican-led congress has a list of “historic victories,” on tax cuts and immigration, that would be undone if Democrats win majority of control of congress. “Look, the stakes are massive,” Cruz said, “and all of this is basic common sense.”

Cruz won the 2016 Iowa Republican Party’s Caucuses, finishing ahead of Trump and Marco Rubio, who was a Florida senator at the time.