Dubuque firm plans $3 million expansion of Dyersville warehouse

A company based in Dubuque is expanding in Dyersville.

Suttner America, a supplier and distributor of pressure washer components and accessories, is expanding its operations with a new 30,000-square-foot facility in Dyersville’s 20 West Industrial Center. The more than $3 million facility in Dyersville will increase Suttner America’s footprint by approximately 11,000 square feet, providing additional warehouse capacity, expanded light assembly space, and room to support future growth.

Construction is expected to begin this summer, with the company planning to occupy the new space in 2027.

Jason White, president of the Greater Dubuque Development Corporation, says the project will support future growth at Suttner’s North American Distribution Center and will create a small number of new jobs when completed.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester/Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)