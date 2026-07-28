Study looks at roadblocks to Midwest farmers diversifying beyond corn, soybeans

Researchers say farmers across the Corn Belt want to diversify their operations but struggle to see a way forward.

J. Arbuckle, a rural sociologist at Iowa State University, helped gather input from farmers in Iowa, Illinois and Indiana. Over 90 percent of crop production in the three states is dedicated to corn and soybeans.

Arbuckle says farmers understand diversifying can increase profitability by reducing inputs like fertilizer while improving soil health and water quality.

“Almost everybody, at the same time, said, ‘I understand those benefits, but I don’t see a way to get there given the way the system is set up,’” Arbuckle says.

A new report lays out priority areas to address obstacles to diversifying, including crop insurance reform and incentives to expand processing for small grains and fruits.

Paige Frautschy is with The Nature Conservancy, which is involved in the Diverse Corn Belt Project.

“Farmers are frustrated,” Frautschy says. “They want other options, and those options are just, they’re just not there in a meaningful way right now.”

Arbuckle and Frautschy made their comments during an Iowa Farmers Union webinar.

(By Rachel Cramer, Iowa Public Radio)