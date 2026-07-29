Ground broken for rec center at Sioux City’s Camp High Hopes

Staff and supporters of Camp High Hopes near Sioux City broke ground Tuesday for their new multi-purpose adaptive rec center.

Executive director Sarah Morgan says they’ve seen an increasing demand from kids and adults with disabilities and special needs seeking recreational opportunities. “The new 14,800 square foot multi-purpose adaptive rec center is our commitment to ensuring that no camper is ever turned away,” she says.

Morgan says the facility allows them to run programs throughout the year. “It will feature flexible indoor recreational spaces to host games, sports, and large group gatherings no matter what Iowa weather throws at us,” she says. “State-of-the-art adaptive equipment tailored specifically to support participants with physical, cognitive, and developmental needs.”

She says they are also several dedicated program areas. “That allows us to run concurrent activities, expand our year-round offerings, and welcome significantly more campers every single week to help alleviate our heartbreaking wait lists,” Morgan says.

The camp was founded in 2004 on a 90-acre campus at the edge of Sioux City.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)