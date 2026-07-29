Obama endorses Iowa Democrat Josh Turek for U.S. Senate

Former President Barack Obama has endorsed fellow Democrat Josh Turek’s bid for the U.S. Senate.

Turek’s campaign has released a video of Obama and Turek on a basketball court, with Obama saying he knows “a little something about winning in Iowa,” a reference to his 2008 Iowa Caucus victory, followed by his General Election wins in Iowa in 2008 and 2012. Obama called Turek “a man of character who knows how to win.” Turek is a two-time gold medalist in the paralympics on Team U-S-A’s wheelchair basketball team and has won twice in a state legislative district in Council Bluffs that President Trump easily won in 2022 and 2024.

Turek faces Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson in the General Election. Trump endorsed Hinson last September on the day she kicked off her campaign to replace Republican Senator Joni Ernst, who is not seeking re-election. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn, a Libertarian, is also running for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat.