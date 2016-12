A police officer shot an armed man late last night in Bettendorf.

The gunfire happened after officers responded to a disturbance call at 11:35 p.m. at a Home Depot just off of Interstate 74.

The man who was shot was armed with a handgun. He was first taken to a local hospital before being flown to University Hospitals in Iowa City.

The man’s name and condition have not been released. No one else was injured. The shooting is now under review by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.