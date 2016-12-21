Court of Appeals upholds tax valuation for West Des Moines Kohl’s

The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the multi-million dollar property assessment for a department store in central Iowa.

Kohl’s Department Stores challenged the Dallas County Board of Review’s 2013 assessment that its property in the Jordan Creek Mall in West Des Moines was worth around $8.3 million.

The district court upheld the valuation and ruled that the experts Kohl’s brought in to make their own assessment were not competent.

The Iowa Court of Appeals ruled the Kohl’s valuation experts were competent. But the court also ruled that the two experts used by the county board were also competent in their evaluations — which were between $8.1 and $8.4 million — and the court upheld the $8.3 million assessment.

Here’s the ruling: Kohl’s assessment ruling PDF