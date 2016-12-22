Truck crash leaves father and son dead, daughter in critical condition

West Des Moines police have identified the victims of a fatal accident Wednesday evening.

Police say a truck driven by 36-year-old Jacob Griffiths of Urbandale struck a pillar of a bridge on Interstate 235 just before 8 p.m. Witnesses stopped and pulled two children out of the truck.

Griffiths died in the accident as did his six-year-old son Wyatt. A young girl who was in the truck was taken to a Des Moines hospital, where she was reported in critical condition.

One of the people who pulled the children out of the wreck was injured and treated at the scene. Police have not released any other details surrounding the accident. Des Moines television station KCCI is reporting that Griffiths had previously had a protective ordered issued against him and had just received visitation rights for the children.