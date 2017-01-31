Committee considers bill targeting Planned Parenthood funding

The state capitol is packed today with activists on both sides of the abortion issue.

Early this afternoon, a Senate committee spent half an hour debating a bill that would “defund” Planned Parenthood and direct Iowa Medicaid patients to other facilities for reproductive health exams, contraceptives and cancer screenings.

Senator Amy Sinclair, a Republican from Allerton, said the bill sets up a new network that will reach parts of rural Iowa that are not served by Planned Parenthood.

“I’ve received many comments and I have read them,” Sinclair said. “Many Iowans have brought questions to me, concerns regarding how this will affect women’s’ reproductive health and I have considered them all, including the ones that called me names and shamed me and informed me that I had a special place in hell.”

The committee will resume deliberations at 4 p.m. and the committee’s chairman has set a deadline of five o’clock for taking a vote on the measure. Senator Tony Bisignano, a Democrat from Des Moines, said that’s “disrespectful.”

“It’s unprecedented in the senate that we limit debate,” Bisignano said. “…Every senator on this committee should have the right to speak as long as they wish on an issue that’s so important, obviously, to so many people in the state of Iowa.”

Senator Janet Petersen, a Democrat from Des Moines, said Iowans “have a right to be angry” about the GOP’s bill.

“Under the bill, Iowa women will have fewer options for their health care, not more,” Petersen said. “Twenty-eight men and one Republican woman will tell women where they can and cannot go for their care.”

State troopers were dispatched to provide crowd control, but there were no scuffles despite the wall-to-wall crush of people inside and outside the committee room.

“I want to complement everyone inside this room for their behavior,” Senator Brad Zaun, a Republican from Urbandale who is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said just before suspending committee action for an hour.

Bystanders had to file in and out of the room six times during the course of the day, due to the committee’s meeting schedule.