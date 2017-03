Investigators have released the name of a man who died in a Des Moines fire earlier this month.

Firefighters found the body of a man March 15th after putting out a fire in a garage attached to a home . The Des Moines Fire Department says that man is 52-year-old Charles Flanders. The fire department says the fire was mostly contained to the garage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the autopsy results on Flanders’ body have not been released.