New Albin woman injured in fall from truck

A Northeast Iowa woman has been seriously hurt in a weekend accident in Allamakee County.

Nineteen-year-old Erin Rud of rural New Albin apparently fell out of the back of a pickup that was northbound on Morgan Bridge Road, southwest of New Albin. The accident happened just before 4 A.M. Sunday (April 2). Rud had to be taken by Aircare ambulance to a LaCrosse, Wisconsin hospital. A condition report was not released.

The driver of the truck, 20-year-old Travis Colsch, also of rural New Albin was charged with OWI. He was booked then later released from the Allamakee County jail in Waukon.

(Reporting by Roger King, KOEL, Oelwein)