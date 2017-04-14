Hawkeyes visit Nebraska for B1G baseball series

The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team will try to cool off Nebraska when the teams open a three game Big Ten series in Lincoln. At 4-1-1 the Huskers are currently second in the league race and have won 10 of their last 12 games.

“They played a tough schedule early and I think that really helped them when they got into conference play”, said Iowa coach Rick Heller. “Really they don’t have any weaknesses. I wouldn’t says they are dominant in anything but they are very good at everything.”

The Huskers have won six straight Big Ten series dating back to last season.

The Hawkeyes enter the weekend with a 3-3 record in the Big Ten. They opened league play with a home win over Purdue, 2-1, but then lost 2-of-3 at Northwestern last weekend after they won the series opener. The Hawkeyes have posted a 11-3 record over their past 14 games, including an 8-2 record in their last 10 games.

In Nebraska’s first season in the Big Ten, 2012, the Hawkeyes visited Lincoln and the Huskers won the series, 2-1. Each of the next three series took place in Iowa City, with the Hawkeyes winning two of the three, including each of the last two series.