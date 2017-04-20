Ottumwa teacher charged with sexually exploiting student

An Ottumwa High School Teacher is behind bars after police arrested him Wednesday on a charge of sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist, or school employee.

The Ottumwa Post Reports that 26-year-old Jose De Jesus Ortiz, Junior was arrested at approximately 5:30 Wednesday afternoon at the high school. Ortiz is reportedly a Spanish Teacher at Ottumwa High School. Court documents show that “The defendant and victim admitted to performing multiple sex acts with each other over an extended period of time.”

The crimes, apparently, took place at Ortiz’s apartment on Finley Avenue near Wildwood Park on Ottumwa’s South side.

Ottumwa Superintendent Nicole Kooiker released this statement:

The Ottumwa Community School District received information regarding the conduct of a teacher on Wednesday, April 19th, at approximately 12:30 pm. The district promptly investigated the claims and immediately involved law enforcement. The district responded swiftly to remove the teacher who is no longer an employee with the Ottumwa Community School District. The district will continue to work closely with law enforcement in their investigation of criminal charges. The district will also provide counseling and support to any students who request or need these services. We can assure you we are doing everything to keep all our students safe and ensure situations such as these do not occur in the future.

