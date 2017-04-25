Forest City teen identified as victim in ATV accident

The name of the teenager is being released who died in a weekend all-terrain vehicle accident near Forest City.

Family members are on record identifying the victim as Colby Schleuger. The Iowa State Patrol says an ATV being operated by the teen went into a ditch on a gravel road west of Forest City about 6 o’clock Sunday evening.

Schleuger was a freshman at Forest City High School. It’s the second fatal incident in just over two weeks in Winnebago County involving a child on such a vehicle.

Elleven-year-old Carter Trunkhill of Woden was killed in a Utility Task Vehicle rollover west of Forest City and north of Crystal Lake on April 8th.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)