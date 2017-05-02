Woman becomes third person charged in Madison County covered bridge fire

A third person is now charged in the fire that damaged the Cedar Covered Bridge in Madison County.

Madison County Sheriff, Jason Barnes says 19-year-old Alivia Marie Bergmann of Des Moines was arrested in South Carolina on charges of second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief in connection with the Cedar Bridge fire on April 15th. Bergmann’s arrest follows that of 17-year-old Alex Hoff of West Des Moines, and18-year-old Joel Davis of Norwalk.

Both were charged with first-degree arson, but the charges were later amended to second-degree arson. Davis has pleaded not guilty.Bergmann is awaiting extradition back to Iowa.

The sheriff says no more arrests are expected in the case. He has not released any motive for the arson which destroyed the Cedar Bridge that was featured on the cover of the best-selling novel “The Bridges of Madison County.”